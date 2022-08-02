5,760 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

