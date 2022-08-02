59,251 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.35. 1,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,142. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.