59,365 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Itaú Unibanco comprises 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,784,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,996,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,527,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 903,762 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

