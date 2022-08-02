ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Down 0.8 %

ABB stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.