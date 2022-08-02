Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.04 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ASIT stock opened at GBX 66.69 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 60.03 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.88 million and a P/E ratio of 250.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.28.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
