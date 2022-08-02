Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 503,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

