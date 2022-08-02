Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 503,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

