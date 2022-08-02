Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 9,293 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

