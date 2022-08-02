Accuvest Global Advisors Buys Shares of 21,991 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 199,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

EZA opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

