Accuvest Global Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EWD stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

