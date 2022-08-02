Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.