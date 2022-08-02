Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

