Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $281,000 Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $470.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

