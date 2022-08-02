Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 119 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

