Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,493,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EWU opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

