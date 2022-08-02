ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

