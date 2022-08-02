Actinium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $186,002.64 and approximately $116.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,722,225 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

