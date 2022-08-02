Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

