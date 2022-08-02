Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

