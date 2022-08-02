Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $259,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

ADBE traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.08. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

