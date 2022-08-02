AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. AdTheorent has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AdTheorent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
Shares of ADTH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
