AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. AdTheorent has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AdTheorent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADTH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

