Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.