Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEGXF. FIX downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

