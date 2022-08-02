Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.76. 778,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,026. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

