Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Raised to €131.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($134.02) to €131.00 ($135.05) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($164.95) to €152.00 ($156.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($149.48) to €141.00 ($145.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($167.01) to €158.00 ($162.89) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.29.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $121.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

