AEW UK REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AEW UK REIT Price Performance
LON:AEWU opened at GBX 117.61 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £186.32 million and a P/E ratio of 405.17. AEW UK REIT has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
