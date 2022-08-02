AEW UK REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 117.61 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £186.32 million and a P/E ratio of 405.17. AEW UK REIT has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

