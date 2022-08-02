Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 28.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 391,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 89.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

