AIA Group Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 279.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,787 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 50,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,979. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

