AIA Group Ltd Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $885.85. 214,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $925.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.38.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

