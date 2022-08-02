AIA Group Ltd Purchases 13,415 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 38,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,317. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

