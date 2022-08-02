AIA Group Ltd Sells 65,583 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,583 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,696. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

