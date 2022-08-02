AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,450 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,536,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 137.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

SHOP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

