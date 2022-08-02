Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $240,620.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,753.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.19 or 0.07015190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00156846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00250568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00682254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00576550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005424 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.