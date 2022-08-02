Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

