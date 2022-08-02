Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Down 3.5 %
Air T stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
