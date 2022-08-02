Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Airbus Trading Down 2.1 %
EADSF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. Airbus has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $141.50.
About Airbus
