Aire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

