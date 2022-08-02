Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 675,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

