Aire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CIBR stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.