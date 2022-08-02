Aire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
CIBR stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
