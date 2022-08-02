Aire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

