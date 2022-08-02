Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.96. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

