Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALG traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

