Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY22 guidance at $1.87-1.88 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRM stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

