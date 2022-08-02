Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY22 guidance at $9.25-12.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.29. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

