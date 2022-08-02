Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $70.57 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00265377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

