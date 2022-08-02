Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alight by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

