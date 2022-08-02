ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. ALLETE has set its FY13 guidance at $3.60-$3.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALE opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

