Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

