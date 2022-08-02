AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $58,484.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035845 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.