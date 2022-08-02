Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,809,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 234,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

