Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.08% of Altitude Acquisition worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
Altitude Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ALTU stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Altitude Acquisition Company Profile
Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.
