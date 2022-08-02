Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.08% of Altitude Acquisition worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALTU stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Insider Activity

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $3,926,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.